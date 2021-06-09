Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon played out a barren draw at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in their second friendly program in the Austrian capital, Vienna, yesterday.

After last Friday’s 0-1 defeat to Cameroon thanks to a goal from Zambo Anguissa, Coach Gernot Rohr made two changes to the previous game starting line up as Valentine Ozonwafor and Ahmed Musa replaced William Troost Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo.

The likes of Maduka Okoye, Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Shehu Abdullahi, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Paul Onuachu retained their place in the starting lineup.

Cameroon dominated possession of play coupled with better goal attempts.

In the second half, Terem Moffi, Ayomide Marcus, and Anayo Iwuala replaced Paul Onuachu, Jamilu Collins, and Ahmed Musa respectively for Nigeria. Cameroon coach, Conceicao made six second-half substitutions with Stephane Bahoken, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Zambo Anguissa, Martin Hongla, Samuel Gouet, and Ako Assomo getting playing times.