By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa last night led a host of other national team players to Austria ahead of this Friday’s friendly against five-time African champions Cameroon.

According to a competent camp source; Galatasaray FC midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, Omonia Nicosia defender, Abdullahi Shehu and the two local based players Anayo Iwuala and John Noble who are from Enyimba FC travelled from Nigeria abroad Lufthansa Airline last night.

Our source also disclosed that the invited players and some backroom staff would have stopover in Cologne, Germany before joining a connecting flight to the match venue as the camp is expected to opened tomorrow Tuesday.

Also expected to join camp in Austria are; Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Simy Nwankwo,

Others are; Turkey –based former U20 defender Valentine Ozornwafor, Denmark –based midfielder Frank Onyeka and Lorient FC of France’s Terem Moffi.

Nigeria, who have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times but have been bumped by Cameroon in the final of the competition on three other occasions, defeated the Indomitable Lions 3-0 in a friendly in Belgium in October 2015, and have not lost to the Lions in regulation time since a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Yaounde on 27th August 1989.