Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African champions, the Super Eagles and their Tunisian counterparts battled to one-all draw at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria yesterday.

Skipper Ahmed Musa, who was introduced in the second half of Nigeria’s one nil loss to African champions, Algeria last Friday led Super Eagles attack with Kelechi Iheanacho.

Super Eagles’ gaffer Gernot Rohr also opted for Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon for the midfield role. Maduka Okoye retained his place in goal, while Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi and Kevin Akpoguma provided him with cover.

Iheanacho finished nicely to fire Nigeria into the lead. The Leicester striker connected Musa’s back heel flick to hit the back of the net in the 20th minute of tie.

The Tunisians attempted to level score but Balogun, Omeruo, Sanusi and Akpoguma stood stoutly to stop their foray into the Eagles’ defence.

Against all expectations, Iheanacho fluffed a good opportunity to extend the lead as he failed to convert the spot kick. Nigeria was awarded the penalty kick after Tunisian goalkeeper Ben Mustapha hacked Musa in the vital area.

While Nigeria was hoping retain the lead into the break, the Tunisians broke from the left flank as Mohamed Drajer connected a low cross to level score in 43rd minute. Scores stood at one all at half time.

Nigeria’s best chance in the second half fell in the legs of Cyriel Dessers but his volley was cleared off the goal line.

Nigeria will resume her Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a double header against the Lone Star of Sierra Leone next month, while the other qualifying games of the series against Benin and Lesotho is slated for March 2021.

The Rohr-lads currently lead Group L of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with six points from two games and are being trailed by Benin Republic who three points while Lesotho and Sierra Leone have so far picked one point respectively.