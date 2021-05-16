From Felix Ikem, Nsukka
The Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has announced its readiness to hold a conference to commemorate this year’s International Museum Day, IMD, to educate the people on the importance of museums.
According to the Director of the Institute, Prof Florence Orabueze, the theme for the conference is: “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimaging.’’
She made this disclosure yesterday while briefing newsmen on this year’s IMD coming up on May 18, 2021.
“The event shall serve as an opportunity to create awareness and showcase the artifacts in the Institute’s Museum and to raise public awareness on the role Museums play in the devel- opment of the society,” Orabueze said.
While urging the Federal Government to ensure repatriation of stolen artifacts, she said, “It was unfortunate that some of the country’s cultural artifacts and monuments that were taken away by colonial masters were still in many museums in Europe.”
The keynote speakers expected to make presentations at the conference include the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Pat Okpoko, and Dean, Faculty of Environmental Science Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Prof Cliff Nwanna.
The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Igwe, will be the chief host.
