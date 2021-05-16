While urging the Federal Government to ensure repatriation of stolen artifacts, she said, “It was unfortunate that some of the country’s cultural artifacts and monuments that were taken away by colonial masters were still in many museums in Europe.”

The keynote speakers expected to make presentations at the conference include the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Pat Okpoko, and Dean, Faculty of Environmental Science Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Prof Cliff Nwanna. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Igwe, will be the chief host.