Nurses and midwives under the aegis of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Cross River State Council, have appealed to the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to pay attention to the plight of members to ensure quality and efficient health care delivery in the state.

Comrade Josephine Bassey FCAI, the Chairman of NANNM, Cross River State Council, made the call during the International Nurses Week celebration in Abuja.

The theme of the week-long event was “Nurses: A voice to lead, invest in nursing and respect the right to global health”.

Bassey described the theme as apt and of monumental importance, stressing the need for the government to invest in nursing, build a resilient highly qualified nursing workforce, as well as transform the health system to meet the needs of individuals and communities now.

“As we commemorate the International Nurses Week, we wish to appeal to Governor Ayade to look into the issues affecting Nurses, especially as it concerns payment of 30% CONHESS balance, employment of nurses and midwives, promotion implementation, granting 3 years waiver of studentship, review of hazard allowance and payment of Covid-19 inducement allowance amongst others.

“Poor remuneration of nurses and midwives has led to mass migration of highly qualified nurses to either federal health institutions or outside the country in search of greener pastures. This has adversely affected health care delivery as the small number of nurses that remain are overwhelmed by work in our hospitals.

“There is shortage of nurses and midwives in both general hospitals and primary healthcare centers across the state; this gross shortage affects the health care delivery with attendant negative consequences”, she

“Nurses have suffered tremendously throughout the pandemic; they have been unnecessarily exposed to the virulence of the highly infectious and lethal virus also faced by the public; suffered extreme workload, and continue to be underpaid and undervalued especially in Nigeria.

“If the government continues to put off investing in the health workforce, it will be to the detriment of health care system everywhere because there can’t be any health without a functional and competent workforce,” she said.

She also called for the implementation of new hazard allowance of N32,000 per nurse which was recently reviewed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

She stressed the need to ensure that the health system guarantees and promotes nurses’ right to a safe working environment, decent wages and full participation in decision making in the health industry.

The Chairman also disclosed that the association at the state level was partnering the Nursing and Midwifery Council Committee domiciled in the State Ministry of Health to clamp down on quackery in the health system and fight incessant opening of nursing schools.

This paper reports that the International Council of Nurses (ICN) celebrates the International Nurses Week from 6th -12th of May each year, to mark the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, who is credited for modern professional nursing because of her tireless work during and after the Cremean War. The day is also set aside to acknowledge the contribution of nurses worldover, as well as intensify calls to improve the working conditions of nurses.

Other State Administrative Council members of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Cross River State Council, present to mark the event were Comrade: Comr. Joe Idiege( DGS/ State Secretary), Lady Gertie Agbor (vice-chairman), Comrade Roseline Ochuole Obojor-Ogar (Treasurer), Comrade Ernest Ekabo ( Financial Secretary) Comrade Ojong Woda Esq(Public Relations Officer), Comrade Mercy Obeten (Auditor I) and Comrade Asuquo Samuel (Auditor 2).