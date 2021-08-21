From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Three outstanding participants in two separate spelling bee competitions organized by the Sweetest Kiddies Empire in Ebonyi and Cross River States would represent Nigeria in this year’s international contest which would take place in Dubai.

Creative Director of the organization, Nikita Nkese, in a statement, said that two of the best performers were winners in the contest held in Calabar, Cross River State capital while the other one emerged in a similar competition in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

Nkese said that the nomination of Sweetest Kiddies Spelling Bee, an arm of her organization, to present contestants in the Dubai event was conveyed to her through a letter from Peat Philips Foundation.

Executive Director of the foundation, Akinleye Olu-Philips, in the letter, praised Nkese for maintaining track records of outstanding performance and consistency over the years.

“Due to the consistency of your organization and your exploits in educating young minds, we are extending spots to the three outstanding spellers during your 2021 competition to participate in Dubai”, the letter partly read.

It was gathered that the foundation owns a franchise for the International Continental Spelling Bee (ICSB); and had granted automatic qualifications to the Sweetest Kiddies outstanding spellers. The event will be held in September.

The three spellers who now have the opportunity of competing with others in Dubai are: Pearl Koshi Etika of TenderHearts School Calabar, UtibeAbasi Okpokowuruk of El-an Nexus Academy, Port Harcourt; and Esley Okpara.

Nkese, while thanking the foundation for the “great honour and recognition”, revealed that she started the spelling bee competitions in Calabar in 2017 and later expanded it to cover Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi States.

She appealed to the Akwa Ibom and Cross River States government to support her organization in order to finance the top spellers’ trip to Dubai, as it’s the first time champions were emerging from the two states to represent Nigeria in the competition.