From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chief Joseph Tegbe, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, has told students across the nine local government areas in the district that he would support Governor Seyi Makinde to promote and deliver qualitative, relevant and accessible education to them.

He gave the assurance on Thursday in his congratulatory message to students in commemoration of the 2022 International Students’ Day via a statement issued by his media team.

Education, according to him, is the most powerful weapon to change the world. He added that he would do everything within his powers to promote quality education in his senatorial district as a member of the Upper Legislative Chamber.

“I greet Nigerians students, home and abroad, especially those in Oyo South senatorial district as we mark the International Students’ Day.

“At this moment, it is of utmost importance to remind ourselves about the role of the political leadership in ensuring that the right type of education is delivered to the next generation.”

Tegbe, while congratulating students on the day, said that if elected senator, he would work with other National Assembly members and the executive arm to promote legislation and policies that would ensured that education is qualitative, relevant and accessible.