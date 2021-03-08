Kenneth Udeh

As the world marks the international women’s day, Senator Istifanus Gyang has said that decisive advocacy, determination and mindset backed by appropriate action is all that is required for womenfolk to take their rightful place in Nigeria’s contemporary society and global space.

The Plateau North and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence saluted the Theme for the celebration “ChooseToChallenge” was well thought out and captures an already established fact that the world does not give you what you deserve but what you fight for.

The Senator held that the theme is a strong message by women to the world that the voice of the womenfolk will no longer be silenced.

Gyang in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media Mr. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, while citing the achievements of Director General of the World Trade Organisation Okonjo Iwealla pointed out that femininity does not mean inferiority.

He said ;

“The exploits of women like Okonjo Iwealla have forcefully rewritten the narrative in favour and honour to womanhood. Watching the world bow to welcome her the first day on assumption of office as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation is no doubt a bold statement and a salute to womanhood!

“Such significant and world humbling outings by women need to be replicated particularly by the African woman to erase the vestiges of repugnant cultures and compel respect, recognition and positioning of women for strategic leadership both in the public and private sectors and also for global reckoning.

The Senator noted that the greatest instrument and platform for raising, preparing and equipping African women of the future is education. In this regard, the need for increased support for Girl child education in Nigeria is the key to drive the emancipation and development of women in the Nigerian society and should therefore be taken as a priority by governments at all levels.

Senator Gyang congratulated women worldwide particularly the enterprising and resilient women of Plateau North who are proving their mettle on the farms, trades, academics, politics, professions and so on.