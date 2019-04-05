Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 United Nations International Youth Day, Centre for Advocacy/ Development in Africa (CADA) has unveiled Nigeria Youth Ambassador Award (NYAA) and Miss Nigeria Youth Ambassador Award (MNYA) to honour young people who have distinguished themselves in various fields.

Since 1990, August 12 is set aside to observe the UN International Youth Day to raise awareness on the situation of young people in member Nations and to constantly remind world leaders of their collective responsibility to the future of the youth.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, CADA’s President, Uzoh Ifeanyi, explained that the award is to spur young people, corporate bodies government agencies that have done well in the development of the country.

“While the MNYA is designed to bring together young girls to remind them of their positive roles and contribution towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a view to promoting their efforts,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Representative, African Union, Economic Social and Cultural Council (ECOSSOCC), John Oba, appealed to the Federal Government to create enabling environment to assist the youth utilise their potential.

Oba, however, appealed to young people not to be deterred by the vicissitudes of life, rather, they should remain innovative and abort the idea of illegally migrating to other countries in search of greener pastures.

“There is indeed a crucial role the youth can play in the promotion Africa. I urged them to create platforms for achieving this in many ways,” he added.