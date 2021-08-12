From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has assured that his administration will continue to place priority on programmes that seek to empower the youths and give them a sense of belonging.

He stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on the occasion of this year’s International Youth Day.

While positing that last year’s EndSARS protests brought to the fore, the urgency for greater efforts by government at all levels to address the yearnings of young people, Ortom said it was in that regard that his administration organized the 2020 Benue Youth Summit which came up with plausible recommendations.

The Governor who stressed the need to find viable solutions to the needs and aspirations of young people, assured that recommendations of the Summit would be implemented while more action plans are being evolved to positively engage youths of the state.

The Governor described as timely and suitable, the theme for the 2021 International Youth Day which is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”.

“He restates his commitment to encouraging youths to take advantage of the numerous initiatives of the present administration in agriculture and entrepreneurship to become self employed and offer opportunities for others.

“The Governor reaffirms the willingness of his administration to sustain the collaboration with the private sector to create jobs for youths of the state.

“He urges young people to avoid cultism, criminal activities, truancy, excessive intake of alcohol, smoking and other acts capable of destroying their future.

“Governor Ortom wishes every Benue youth a peaceful celebration,” the statement concluded

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.