From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno Children Parliament, an assembly of children in the state, has advocated for special attention for children living with disabilities.

The children made the case on on Thursday in Maidiguri, Borno State capital, at a special session to mark the 2022 International Day of the Girl-Child organized by an international non governmental organization, Save the Children.

Aisha Mohammed, one of the children parliamentarian, said aid and humanitarian providers hardly remember children living with disabilities when distributing aid or supports.

“They only concentrate on able children and women. They hardly remember to visit children living with disabilities in their schools with books and other support,” she claimed.

Deputy Speaker of the parliament, Madinat Abdulkadir said the Girl-Child is the pillar of family as she supports the mother in stability of the family ties.

She appealed to the government, non governmental organizations and civil society organisations to help raise awareness on the opportunities available for girls to excel and also put an end to stigmatization, discrimination, stereotype, issue of early marriage (child marriage) among others.

Speaker of the Borno Children Parliament, Ibrahim Sunoma commended the Save the Children for making children issue one of the organisation’s project.

He said the parliament will continue to demand better condition for children and urge authorities to step up campaigns against child abuse and other forms of violations.

Deputy Director, Program Operations, Save the Children International, Nigeria, Charles Tadicha in his welcome address, commended the federal and state government for their efforts toward the domestication of the Child Rights Act. He urged the government to also prioritize girls protection.

“Save the Children calls on government to prioritise girls and ensure they are protected from all forms of violence,” he disclosed.

The International of the Girl-Child is an annual event celebrated globally on October 11 to draw attention to rights of the girl child.