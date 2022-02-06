From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A former governor of the defunct Northwestern State, Yahaya Abdulkarim has said that the All Progrossives Congress (APC) under the current leadership arrangement is shrinking away by the day and may have to be split into the several components that formed it in the first place.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend, Abdulkarim lamented that the APC has been enmeshed in one conflict or another since the composition of the controversial caretaker committee to the point where genuine founding members are frustrated daily.

He noted that it was worrisome that a serving Governor is the one controlling the levers of the APC at the national level, wondering what part of the party constitution gave Mai-mala Buni the mandate to preside over the affairs of the party.

He also questioned why the decision for electing State executives of the party should be subject to the interference of the national secretariat, saying it was “symptomatic of a hidden agenda’

“The purpose of party politics is to win elections and APC was formed by a merger of several other parties for that purpose.

“The APC did win the elections but began a downward slide soon after that which has deteriorated with the setting up of the caretaker committee.

“If they can’t handle the current crisis, the merger that brought about the APC should be reversed, becaue this marriage seems not to be working as expected”. Abdulkarim said.