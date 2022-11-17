JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified intra-party wrangling leading to multiple litigations, and vote buying, as some of the issues with the potentialities of threatening the 2023 general election.

The commission has therefore advised the respective parties to always put their house in order by studying and understanding the laws governing the conduct of any election so as not to indulge in activities inimical to either their aspiration and parties or the general election and the entire nation.

The Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Cyril Omorogbe gave the advice during the sensitisation workshop for political party leaders on the electoral legal framework and other political party matters on Thursday in Uyo, noted that the new electoral act has changed the dynamics of elections, stressed that any trace of over-voting will lead to the cancellation of results in such polling units.

“It is important to note that can now have the register of voters in electrical format. People do not still understand that the 2023 elections will be different, they believe things are going to be the way it was before.

“The issue of over-voting can not happen anymore, they are gone. What I tell people at this point is that the human element when it comes to elections is gradually disappearing.

“The old electoral act talks about the number of registered voters in that polling unit, now we do not consider that but only the numbers of accredited voters on the day of the election, so if you have 99 accredited people to vote and at the end, you have 100, that result will be canceled.

“Some people are planning on how they can go and buy votes but I will warm you. If you are a strategist working with your party the issue of buying votes should be the last thing on your mind,” he added.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Election and Party Monitoring Commission (EPMC) Mr. Sam Olumekum noted that the commission as a regulatory agency for political parties is focused on ensuring compliance with relevant laws

He also noted that the commission was also to build up the capacities of political parties to enable them to function optimally towards strengthening democracy in the country.

Olumekum lamented that the submission of campaign expenditures was not respected in the past, and stressed that the commission will take strict measures in the 2023 elections following the new electoral act.

In his keynote address, the Chief Technical Adviser to INEC, Prof. Bolade Eyinla urged all political parties to adhere strictly to rules and regulations guiding the upcoming general elections.

He warned political parties against using money to influence the outcome of an election, adding that such practice was undemocratic and harmful to the public interest.