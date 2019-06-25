Gabriel Dike

Former director, Management Information System (MIS), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Ajibike Itegboje, has called on the management of the 71-year-old institution to introduce online courses to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the college and also provide tertiary education to the large number of applicants.

Itegboje, chief lecturer in the Department of Computer Technology, stressed the need to maximise the expenditure on the ICT infrastructure in the college by using it for teaching engagements in the Yaba and Epe campuses as well as run online diploma and certificate courses.

She made the suggestion when she delivered the 11th YABATECH Inaugural Lecture series 2019, titled: ‘’Walking through the shadow of the web: An ever evolving cyber space.’’

The former Head of Computer Technology said floating the online courses will drastically improve the IGR while positioning the college as an institution, performing a social responsibility of educating more people.

“Management should make use of mobile devices mandatory for teaching activities, especially when courses are taught at a distance. In making the use of these devices mandatory, enabling environment should be provided.

“This will promote distance learning and give better opportunities to financially disadvantaged students thus allowing them to study at their convenience and at affordable rate.’’

Itegboje stated that when she became director of MIS, she saw the large number of qualified candidates who could not get admitted due to lack of space in the various programmes of the college. This realisation made he switch to online education using mobile devices.’

She said she carried out a survey on marginalised college students about online tertiary education, stating that the high demand for tertiary education renders thousands of eligible and qualified candidates unadmitted because of limitation of space.

“Most students that opt for university education end up being offered polytechnic and college of education admission contrary to their desire. A major alternative to this is online university education.’’

She revealed how YABATECH pioneered the use of Internet among tertiary institutions: ‘’the college was at the forefront of Internet penetration in Nigeria. Let us maintain that position not as a show of braggadocio arrogance but to maintain that the first is still the best.’’

Itegboje described Internet as relevant to development and urged the college management to strive to maintain that frontline. The chief lecturer advised that the college should look critically into forging more collaborations either with individuals or corporate bodies for the fast development of Internet.

Rector of YABATECH, Obafemi Omokungbe, an engineer, commended Dr. Itegboje for the lecture, which he said was delivered with passion and clarity, an indication that she is an expert in her area of specialty.

He said Itegboje was able to trace the history of Internet in Nigeria and how YABATECH pioneered the development of Internet facilities in tertiary institutions.

“By this inaugural lecture, you have contributed to the academic development of the college. I hereby discharge and acquit you of your academic responsibility,’’ Omokungbe stated.