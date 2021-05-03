The Jaguar I-PACE has achieved global recognition and won multiple awards for its outstanding design. Now the all-electric performance SUV’s appeal is heightened still further by the creation of the I-PACE Black.

This exclusive new addition to the I-PACE range benefits from an enhanced specification, which includes a panoramic roof, privacy glass and a Black Pack comprising Gloss Black finish applied to the door mirror caps as well as the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds and rear badges.

The clean, contemporary look is accentuated by the gloss black finish of the 20-inch five-spoke wheels, and the I-PACE Black is available in the full range of colours, including Aruba and Farallon Pearl black premium metallic paints. The I-PACE Black interior features Ebony leather sports seats and Gloss Black trim finishers complemented by an Ebony headliner.

Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director, said: “The I-PACE’s dramatic, cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches give it a sense of drama which sets it apart from other SUVs. Creating the exclusive I-PACE Black gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the design, making it look even more dynamic, distinctive and desirable.”

The I-PACE Black offers a wealth of technology designed to make every journey simpler and more enjoyable. The Pivi Pro infotainment system is ready to go by the time you’re in the driving seat and is as intuitive to use as your smartphone. Pivi Pro has an embedded SIM for music streaming and a Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard.

To make smartphone connectivity even more convenient and seamless, wireless versions of both will soon become available to customers in a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update – the I-PACE’s SOTA capability meaning its infotainment and vehicle systems can always be updated remotely and seamlessly. In addition, the I-PACE can connect two phones simultaneously, and an optional wireless device charging pad beneath the ‘floating’ centre console features a signal booster to improve network reception and Wi-Fi.

With a focus on air quality, occupant comfort and well-being are prioritised, with cabin air ionisation now featuring PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens. The I-PACE can even filter its cabin air before you begin a journey.

The ClearSight digital rear-view mirror gives the driver an unobstructed view of the road behind, even with rear-seat passengers or a fully loaded luggage compartment. It uses a wide-angle, rear-facing camera linked to a screen behind the mirror: a switch allows the driver to choose between the standard view or the camera feed.

On long motorway journeys Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist enhances driver comfort by gently assisting steering, acceleration and braking to centre the vehicle in lane while maintaining a set distance from vehicles ahead.

With two Jaguar-designed electric motors at each axle, producing exceptional combined performance of 294kW and 696Nm, aluminium construction and a low centre of gravity, the I-PACE offers an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance, refinement, luxury and agility – together with outstanding real-world range and day-to-day usability.

I-PACE’s 11kW on-board charger makes home charging faster and more convenient for customers with three-phase electricity supplies. When plugged in to an 11kW wall box, up to 53km of range per hour can be achieved. A full charge takes only 8.6 hours – ideal for overnight charging. Customers with single-phase households using 7kW wall boxes can achieve up to 35km of charge per hour; a full charge takes 12.75 hours.

When charging ‘on the go’, the 60kW DC units found along the Jaguar Powerway public charging network in South Africa can add up to 100km of range in just 20 minutes, with charges from 0-80% in just over one hour.

The Jaguar I-PACE Black is scheduled for South African introduction in the third quarter of 2021 with pricing to be announced closer to the time.

Further insights into the advantages of ownership can be found in Jaguar’s HYPERLINK “https://www.jaguar.co.za/electric-cars/index.html” Electrification Hub. Here you can find out everything you need to know about I-PACE, whether it’s maximising range and making the most of each charge, or how to charge at home or using the growing network of South Africa’s public chargers.

In creating the I-PACE, Jaguar tore up the rule book to deliver the first and best electric vehicle of its kind. It offers customers around the world an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance, refinement, luxury and agility – together with outstanding real-world range and day-to-day usability.

A global success today and the recipient of 88 global automotive awards – including the AutoTrader 2020 South African Car of the Year and triple accolades of 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car. The I-PACE is also a precursor to the all-electric Jaguars of tomorrow.

From 2025, Jaguar will be a reimagined, pure electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies.

Jaguar is expected to make the I-PACE Black available in the Nigerian market through Coscharis Motors.