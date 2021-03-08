Last week -and indeed this- on Bush House Schools, our 28-year-old Grammar & Finishing (on air and online) School, we treated a number of notorious phrases, which also have sweet meanings. Here are two for the price of one: SHUT UP and GO AWAY. Yes, those who know English will tell you that both are not necessarily insults. However, we cannot say the same of the ‘popular’ phrase, IN HIS WISDOM.

Too many users of the language apply IN HIS WISDOM, not knowing it is derogatory through and through. I don’t even know which is worse between IN HIS WISDOM and HOW WAS THE NIGHT? Thankfully, this entry is not about determining that. Still, it is important to reiterate at this juncture the need for all of us to pay a little more attention to everything.

For instance, words and how we understand them. Look at the word, START. You’d be shocked how many speakers think it has just one meaning. Ditto, GRATITUDE: it doesn’t begin and end with thank you or appreciation.

It is a waste of time to look that up. The other meanings of GRATITUDE are life secrets that even the best dictionaries don’t yet know let alone carry. Therefore, leave the dictionary and listen to me, would you? GRATITUDE also means assurance, attitude, belief, condiment, confidence, drug, faith, laugh, life, medicine, reaction, smile, strategy, strength, trust, understanding, vehicle -add yours.

Furthermore, GRATITUDE should not only be applied when we are happy. That is, we should not only display this nature when people treat us right. We should be grateful as well when abandoned, betrayed, blackmailed, conned, demoted, disappointed, dumped, humiliated, ignored, shamed, used -name it. It is a hard formula but, if you own it, the world shall be at your feet -no matter how long it takes.

Show GRATITUDE to those who neither pick(ed) nor return(ed) your calls. Show it to those who despise(d) or disrespect(ed) you. Show it to those who steal/stole your right and from you. Show it to those who slam(med) the door in your face.

Show GRATITUDE to those you perceive are your friends, enemies, frenemies. Show it to those who think themselves the best thing since ice cream. Show it to those whose candle would have lit shinier if they had lit yours but who chose Satan over God. Show it to your powerful oppressors, wealthy hateful neighbours.

To these and allied horrendously poor rich people, always always show GRATITUDE wrapped in a knowing smile. Also, pray for them to come to the light sooner than later. And, at every point, smile; then laugh. Nothing heals, steadies, assures, reassures the human mind and ensures good health like this lifestyle.

GRATITUDE is one talismanic supplement that life cannot do without. Try it, and watch your skin glow, your soul sweeten and your persona rejuvenate. Apply it and achieve amazing human and material results. And, of course, when everything works out just fine as I know it shall, remember to come back to me to practise the first meaning of the word!

By the way, this is dedicated especially to those of you who have not read Isaiah 60:15 and therefore don’t know the blessings inherent in being forsaken and hated. Learn to say thankyou to your forsakers and haters, because they unintentionally and indirectly position you for eternal outstandingness and joy. Don’t allow ingratitude or bitterness deny you these blessings. You lose nothing to exercise GRATITUDE every time; even when you would rather you slapped or cursed.

Are you in a family or an office or a place where, in spite of and despite your harmlessness, honesty, and humility, your quality and hard work and result remain overlooked, pooh-poohed or underappreciated, then please permit me to recommend a magic supplement. Just one pill a day: quit complaining and wondering when shall. Instead, become thankful and be seen by all to be thankful. Nothing troubles Satan like a deeply troubled devout Christian who rather than backslide remains cheerful and believing.

Do you have a boss, a spouse, a friend, a colleague, or a partner who constantly puts you down; you know, who thinks that you are no good? You may walk away if you want, but to such a one and everyone else keep an attitude of friendship and smile; an attitude of no ill feelings. In addition to all the aforementioned benefits, this confuses and in fact makes them wonder to no end about you. Surely, the sadistic you would love that!

Do you have a coach who frustrates you by fielding you sparingly or by playing you in a position that you hate? Sssh, be grateful to them 25 hours daily. It could have been worse, my dear. There exists at least one other coach somewhere on the face of this earth who would not have bought you at all let alone allowed you on the pitch!

So, be grateful for everything and to everyone, no matter how entitled or angry you are. This champion mindset keeps you healthy and sane and likeable. It makes you a winner even in defeat. Above all, it makes you a model -and you get to receive rave reviews, recommendations and mentions even by the very same people who treated you like filthy rag.

I hope you catch my drift. I am not saying you should not fight for your right, or to never stand up to purveyors of injustice. No, I am saying that at the end of having done everything else -in victory and in defeat, always be grateful. GRATITUDE is the oil of life -fundamental yesterday, today and tomorrow, for health, joy, forgiveness, reconciliation, and relationship.

Although there’s the tendency of the thankful person being taken for granted, the end would justify the means. GRATITUDE never fails, no matter how long the delay. Imbibe this trait today and watch your life go north, suddenly and permanently. Finally, even for nothing, remain grateful always because ingratitude is too useless, too selfish and too ungodly.

God bless Nigeria!