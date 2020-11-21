A blockbuster movie, Introducing The Kujus, which is distributed by FilmOne, goes to the cinema across the country from Friday, November 27.

The TMPL Motion Pictures’ maiden production will take movie lovers on a fascinating trip to the ancient city of Badagry, Lagos, through the eyes of the Kuju siblings.

Directed by Biodun Stephen and co-produced by Winifred Okpapi with Adeoluwa Owu as Director of Photography, Introducing The Kujus tells the story of the Kuju siblings who are tricked by their youngest sister into visiting their hometown (Badagry) for the remembrance of their late mother. The trip comes five years after the death of their matriarch, revealing a big vacuum she left behind due to her role as a unifying factor.

The film stars Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Ademoye and comedian, MC Lively. Others are Kunle Remi, Mimi Onalaja and Ronke Odusanya.