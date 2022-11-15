From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of 2023 general elections, Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam, said the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has tackled the issue of ballot box snatching with the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) into the electoral system.

Suswam stated this during the flag off of the Benue North East Senatorial campaigns in Adikpo, headquarters of Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue.

He advised those who are contemplating snatching ballot boxes in the 2023 election to shelve the idea and rather concentrate on canvassing support for the party.

He warned that “The era of ballot box and other electoral materials snatching is over. If you snatch a ballot box you are wasting your time.

“All you need to do is to man your polling units with your Permanent Voters Card, (PVC), to ensure victory for our party,” Suswam said.

He further advised members and supporters of the party to refrain from campaign of acrimony and insults and go on issue based campaigns.

State Governor Samuel Ortom expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win overwhelmingly the 2023 general elections.

Ortom disclosed that with the massive turn out at the event he was pretty sure that the Benue north east would vote massively for PDP.

“I make bold to say that the Benue North West and Benue South Senatorial Districts are the strongholds of the PDP in the state.

“Come 2023 it will be PDP all the way. Our party will sweep all the positions,” Ortom assured.

The governor further assured that members of the party would continue to work together for the good of the state and PDP, stressing that he believed in the unity of purpose.

The party’s governorship candidate in the state, Mr Titus Uba, represented by his running mate, Mr John Ngbede, advised the people to remain united and support the party, saying if they were united, victory would be theirs.

Also, the Guest Speaker, Dr Paul Orhii, urged the party faithful to support all the party’s candidates from bottom to top to enable them attract valuable things for their constituents.

Orhii particularly urged them to vote massively for Suswam to enable him pull more things for them.

The Director-General (DG) of the senatorial district, Dr Paul Ubwa, had urged the people of the area to vote massively for Suswam because he had done well as a Senator, stressing that he deserved to be reelected for a second term.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, said that Suswam deserved to be reelected as a result of his quality representation.

Ityavyar further said that Suswam had attracted so many valuable things to his constituency, adding that one good turn deserved another.

The Chairlady of the occasion, Mrs Mwuese Ubebe, also assured that women in the zone would work for the victory of PDP at both the state and national levels.