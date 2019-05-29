Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has been sworn in as the fourth civilian governor of Gombe State.

Inuwa, a business mogul, took oath of office alongside his deputy, Mr Manassah Daniel Jatau. The oath was administered by the Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Hakila Heman, at the Pantami Township Stadium.

The swearing-in ceremony in Gombe State is coming at a time the country is grappling with security, socio-economic and political challenges.

In Gombe State at the moment, there is water scarcity, while the state’s health sector is comatose.

Malam Alhassan Yahya is the state chairman, Maternal Neonatal and Children Health (MNCH) coalition. He said the newly-sworn in executive of the state should come up with policies and programmes that would bring succour to the people as well as establish functioning dialysis centre for kidney patients in the state.

“Records have shown that there are over 120 citizens of the state who travel to Bauchi, Kano, and Yobe states every weekly for dialysis,” Alhassan said.