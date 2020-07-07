Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have described the death of the former APC Vice National Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, as a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

In a statement issued by the PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors noted that they received his death with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah for a life well blessed.

According to the statement titled condolence message on the death of Inuwa Abdulkadir, the PGF noted: ‘We received with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed, the death of Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir, immediate past APC Vice National Chairman (North West).

‘We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, the All Progressives Congress of Sokoto State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Inuwa Abdulkadir. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

‘We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Abdulkadir, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Mallam Inuwa Abdulkadir rest in peace!’