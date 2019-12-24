Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has called on indigenes, especially those residing outside to consider investing in the state as the government had provided the environment for businesses to thrive.

Ugwuanyi, who spoke during the inauguration of an ultra modern truck park at Ugwuoba, Gariki Market in Oji River Local Government Area, developed by an indigene of the community based in Ghana, Chief Sunday Ikwumeleze, said his administration had repositioned Enugu as destination of choice for genuine investors.

The governor congratulated the developer for his decision in investing in the project “from his hard earned resources and faith and confidence in our operating environment.”

He said investment would benefit the state, the council area and the people, socially and economically.

Ugwuanyi also said the business would decongest the Enugu-Onitsha expressway,ease the flow of traffic, and create jobs for the people.

He assured that the government would continue to function as enabler of businesses through the provision of a secured operating environment and favourable policies. He said the government was also willing to facilitate all bureaucratic processes for starting and doing business for investors, also offer friendly tax regimes and professional regulatory oversight.

“Our administration has invested a lot of time and energy to position Enugu as a destination of choice for genuine investors. Our progress in this direction is self-evident in the leapfrogging of our state from its 2014 World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking as 27 out of 37 states (including FCT Abuja) to an enviable ranking as the 2nd state in Ease of Starting Business and 3rd state in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria. In the 2018 World Bank Ease of Doing Business sub-national ranking for which our state was honoured on April 3, by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council at Abuja,” Ugwuanyi said.

Transition Committee Chairman of Oji River LGA, Frank Udemezue, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for approving the project, saying it was a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to promoting investment.