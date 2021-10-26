From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Emir of Yashikira in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Umar Usman Sariki Sabi Kpasi II, has called on the government to invest heavily in mechanised farming to improve food production, lamenting that old, traditional methods can no longer feed the country.

He stated this while speaking in Yashikira during the celebration of this year’s annual Gaani Festival, a cultural festival in the area.

The first-class monarch opined that Federal, State and Local Governments should invest in agriculture inputs to boost crop production.

According to him, the lack of regular meals available to the people is responsible for the current security crisis in the country, observing that many Nigerian youths are unemployed.

The monarch also called on the youths to shun all kinds of social vices and focus on education, vocation learning and genuine trade which will give them a livelihood.

On insecurity, the emir, who said that rural areas are mostly affected by attacks from insurgents and bandits, urged the Federal Government to tackle the challenges headlong.

‘The government should find a lasting solution to the challenges by engaging the youth in full employment, because the elimination of bandits cannot provide a total solution to the problem, by the time we eliminate all the bandits, the problem of youth unemployment will still be with us,’ he stated.

He said that the government should encourage self-employment among the youth while youth should be encouraged to learn some trade.

The traditional ruler called for more unity among the people in the border communities of Nigeria and the Benin Republic to foster security and combat smuggling and other criminal activities in the West African region.

Also speaking at the occasion, the senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sadiq Umar, called for the support of the people to government in bringing the dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of the country.

The highlights of this year Gaani festival included visitation to historical sites, horse Dubar, traditional dances as well as enlightenment, counselling and free testing of HIV/ AIDS by the Kwara State Action Committee on AIDS (KWASACCA).

