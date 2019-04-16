The increase in internet penetration in the economy and expansion in users of mobile devices connecting to Wi-Fi has put organisations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) under pressure to invest in technologies that are able to deliver more positive experiences.

This was the submission of the General Manager, Technology and Innovation, Dizengoff Nigeria, Mr. Guy Rabinovich, during a technology interactive session with experts from Ruckus Networks for ISPs and organisations, hosted by Dizengoff Nigeria in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the forum, Rabinovich noted that, “Nigeria is a rapidly growing market with very huge potential. With increasing internet penetration in the economy and expansion in users of mobile devices connecting to Wi-Fi, organisations and ISPs are under pressure more than ever before to invest in technologies that are able to deliver more positive experiences.

“However, choosing the most suitable Wi-Fi technologies to deploy in different environments require organisations to be able to identify the right technologies that can better deliver solutions that create the best experiences for their users.”

Also speaking, Riaan Graham, Sales Director for Ruckus Networks, sub-Saharan Africa,said “Wi-Fi and networking technologies have initially been seen as purely for data requirements. However, in recent years, given the convergence of networks, the increase in data and the demands on businesses, Wi-Fi and networking solutions have become critical backbone infrastructure for companies today – across all sectors.

With innovations like smart roaming, band steering, and patented Beamflex+ adaptive antenna technology, Ruckus has the ability to give everyone a strong, consistent connection to deliver full HD video and voice. This has been evident in the number of clients that have invested. in Ruckus in high-dense environments globally.