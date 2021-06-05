From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In reaction to the recent ban of Twitter in Nigeria, UK based Nigerian Digital Marketer and Capital Markets Trader, Sam Onigbanjo, has stated that the reason behind the government’s fear of digital platforms as avenues of fake news is as a result of a deluge of unreliable news sources.

He disclosed this in a live interview on Friday, where he revealed that in Nigeria there are little or no unbiased news platforms, making it difficult to identify credible news.

‘Nigerians and foreign observers sometimes do not know what media platform to trust, making them gullible to any news whether true or false,’ Onigbanjo said.

‘Excellent case studies in the west Include BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CNBC, Sky, all these platforms are trusted by the government and the people to deliver unbiased information.’

He further noted that ‘rather than ban Twitter, we need to look inwards and invest more in understanding digital platforms and having ‘trusted’ and ‘credible’ news portals so people know where to get genuine information.

‘Our anger should be directed towards asking why our digital platforms aren’t developed? Where are the Nigerians that can build global digital platforms, and how is this country enabling them?,’ he said.

Onigbanjo is also the Founding Partner of the Capital Markets Academy and an author who has helped over 1,000 business leaders start and grow their businesses.