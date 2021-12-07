Africa’s largest producer of Maize, Babban Gona, has called for more investment in the Agriculture sector as part of measures to increase food security for Nigerian population estimated to reach 400 million in 2050.

The Chief Executive Officer of Babban Gona, Mr. Kola Masha, made the assessment while commenting on the 2021 Food Security Report Launch.

He affirmed that “Nigeria ranks 98 out of 107 countries in 2020 Global Hunger Index with a score of 29.2 out of 100 points. About 9.2 million people in Nigeria were confronted with crisis levels of food insecurity between March and May this year amid insecurity, climate change, and the effect of COVID-19.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He added that attaining food security requires intentional diverse approaches both within the public and private sector. Hence, holistic approaches to food security should be reciprocated by holistic national and international support strategies. The more farm communities, the greater our collective farm security, and ultimately food security as a nation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .