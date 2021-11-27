From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the recent allegation by the Imo State government on former governor of the State,Rochas Okorocha of being behind the insecurity challenge in the State, the ex governor has called on the Inspector General of Police(IGP) to make a proper investigation to ascertain the veracity of his claim.

Okorocha reacting to the allegation in a statement he released through his Special Adviser on media,Sam Onwuemeodo explained that he only asked the senate to intervene in the insecurity in the State out of patriotic concern having governed the it for 8 years.

He said “Okorocha had called for the intervention of the Senate and other relevant bodies and persons, all in an effort to see how to end the lingering security problem in Imo.

Okorocha said he had expected commendation rather than the allegation he was levelled with.

“One had expected the Imo governor , to even Commend Okorocha for drawing the attention of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly to what has been going on in Imo, in terms of Security Challenges.

“Instead of taking that path, the lmo governor decided to take the route of abuses and propaganda against his brother Senator, who had governed the State before him and who is also the Senator of his Zone. He should have collaborated Okorocha’s fresh ideas on the floor of the Senate, on how to solve the Imo Security problem.

“The good news is that, Nigerians in general and Imo people in particular, know Okorocha and his history. He has the history of peace, harmony and unity. The history of uplifting life and building the Nation. The history of tolerance. He has Conviviality as a guide or principle.

Okorocha loves peace and also pursues peace with vigor.” Onwuemeodo said.

He continued “We would rather urge the Imo Governor to see every Imo man and woman as a Stakeholder in the Imo project. And carry everybody along to see how best, to bring out the long known peaceful State from the Current quagmire.

“This is not what Imo was known for. And all hands must be on deck, to get the problem solved. It does not require muscle-flexing. Or push me, I push you.

“Having said all these, it is our candid request, that the Inspector-General of Police and other Concerned Security Agencies, should investigate the Imo governor’s accusation against Okorocha, with the aim of finding out the truth or otherwise of this costly accusation. We would also delight that the outcome of their findings be made public, in due course .

