From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Spiritual Director of Soul Revival Ministry, Nnewi, Anambra State, Prophet Iyke Uzukwu, has decried upsurge of fake miracle workers among new generation pastors.

Prophet Uzukwu who spoke to Daily Sun in Nnewi on Sunday insisted that many of the today’s pastors had disappointed God. He noted that some of the miracle workers had placed themselves above Jesus Christ who they claimed they followed his ways.

The Prophet said that the sacrifices early apostles made to propagate Christianity had been thrown to the winds because of fakery.

“In the 70s and late 80s worshippers were earnestly talking about how to make Heaven, discussing Jesus, God and the Holy Spirit. They praised the Holy Trinity. But today they discuss their pastors, general overseers and their wives who they called daddy and mummy, respectively.

“It is now miracle for sale. The way they preach miracle and prosperity shows that is what they are called for. They capitalize on the hardship in the land to brainwash their unsuspecting congregants.

“What can you say about this generation of Christians in some churches where people use money to wipe a pastor’s shoes to claim miracle. They clean pastor’s face with dollars, doing all sorts of things in the name of worshiping God, ” he said.

The Prophet said those involved in such acts were promoting witchcraft, idolatry and magic.

He noted that the way money was being preached in churches had cast doubt in the minds of many Christians as to whether Heaven and hellfire were real.

According to him, many churches today no longer preached help, helping the needy as Jesus did, adding that pastors would rather direct every giving to the church without remembering the poot in society.

He said that church members were not encouraged to help their extended families and that they were so much brainwashed that they saw others belonging to other denominations as their enemies.

He noted that the situation as it concerned the new generation churches and pastors had made some Christians to backslide with much interest in traditional religion.

He said that people openly complained that they were tired of contributing to the church through multiple windows created to raise money in the church.

“Clergymen have become more political than the politicians. Most clergymen of today and corrupt politicians are best of friends.

“The most magnificent church in the world today is worth nothing in the eyes of God. Everytime they want to build a church. They raise money and begin to task church members but they fail to understand that God does not live in a house built by man. Repentance is more valuable to God.

“People make themselves bishops and archbishops with reckless abandon. There are exceptions, however. Pastor Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church has remained a Pastor since 70s whereas some who came later have made themselves bishops and archbishops, ” Prophet Uzukwu noted.

He appealed to the federal government to start investigating some miracles as claimed by some pastors.

He said that any miracle found to be false that both the pastor and the miracle testifier should face prosecution with severe sanctions.