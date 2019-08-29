Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Socio-cultural group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has blamed the South East governors for the underdevelopment and marginalisation of the zone and wondered where they channeled federal allocations meant for the region in the last 20 years of democratic dispensation.

The group called on government of the region to stand up to their responsibility by leading the way for the development of the zone.

In a statement signed by it president, Mr. Augustine Chukwudum and its Secretary, Mr. Tony Igbokwe, NUF said the Igbo race had been greatly marginalised in the Nigerian polity and argued that it would be double jeopardy for them to also suffer marginalisation in the hands of their own governors.

The statement said the political and infrastructural development of the zone had been greatly hampered by the type of politics adopted by the political leaders of the zone.

“What has the governors of the eastern region done to bring about drastic economic development to the region. And how have they utilized their position to attract huge projects that will open up the region in areas of transportation (Land, Sea and Air) basic amenities and agriculture to mention a few.

“The answer is simple: Nothing. It is true that the Igbo are the most industrious group of people in Nigerian if not Africa; they are considered the richest in Nigeria in terms of wealth distribution (CBN statistics) but it is also true that individual cannot bring reasonable development without the government. They work side by side in this situation the government is almost non-existing.

“The NUF asked the Igbo governors to rise above official corruption and face the task of reviving the economy of the zone. We should be asking our governors where our palm produce went to. Why has the agricultural sector been so neglected.

“Where are the infrastructure built up; till these days most villages cannot boast of adequate electricity, water supply and healthcare facility.

“Or are we going to blame the Federal Government for these little things too since throwing blame around is what the government knows best to do.

“Despite receiving over 20 trillion naira for the past 20 years from Federation Account and internal generated revenue, what has the past and present governors done with huge amount of money they received.

“They must come and explain where the money is because we will no longer accept marginalization by Federal Government as excuse anymore, we call on EFCC to beam their searchlight on these governors both past and present who used south east common wealth to enrich themselves,” NUF declared.