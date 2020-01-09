Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has announced the recovery of a total sum of N256,140,100 in 2019.

The Commission’s Chairman, Muhiyi Magaji Rimi Gado, stated this during a media session in the state, adding that while some of the recovered funds were returned to the Commission, others were returned directly to the agencies concerned.

He revealed that in the same year, 126 plots of lands, 14 houses and 15 farmlands of different sizes across the state were also recovered by the Commission.

According to him, they received 3,192 petitions in 2019, resolved 1,858 new and old cases, while adding that the rest of the cases were left pending or carried over into the New Year.

Comparatively, he said the number of public complaints and petitions were higher than they were in the previous year.

“In 2018, we received a total complaint of 2,540 petitions, out of which 932 were resolved, 76 were withdrawn and 56 referred and 220 were declined due to the issue of jurisdictions,” he stated.

On the investigation of the management of the finances of the Kano Emirate Council, he insisted that everything they had done in the case is a function of the law, adding there was nothing personal against the Emir of Kano, Sarkin Mohammad Sanusi II, in the exercise.

While recalling that the Emir himself had encouraged him to spare nobody in the fight against corruption, he noted that what happened was that “we have an allegation and we investigated the allegation and we have our facts and we have seen where there is a violation of certain level of certain laws and we acted on that.”

The anti-graft boss, who would soon be rounding up his five-year tenure, maintained that his tenure has witnessed enormous and unparalleled accomplishments in the fight against corruption, in the fight against administrative injustices and in the protection of the peoples right in the state.

“We are now a national organisation because our impact has been felt not only in Kano State but across the nation.

“We have investigated high profile cases and we have served as a reference point in the issue of maladministration and administrative injustice against the government or an individual who is using his position in the wrong manner” he stated.