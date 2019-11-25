Tony John, Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Federal Government is wiser now to invest in agricultural sector after neglecting it in the time past.

Buhari spoke at the weekend through a video clip at the 23rd Farmers’ Day celebration tagged: ‘Farm and fortune’ at the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC-Green River Project (GRP) Plant Propagation Centre (PPC), Obie in Ogba/Ebema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He stressed the need for the nation to make adequate investment in the agricultural sector, adding that farmers were the true healers of the land.

The president commended NAOC for investing in farmers in the four states of its operations in the Niger Delta and urged farmers to make good use of opportunities in the agriculture sector.

He said: “I commend NAOC for repositioning agriculture. I urge others to emulate the examples set.

“I urge you, the farmers, to make good use of the investment made by the company. We want to make farming our bedrock.

“We neglected farming in the time past, but we are wiser now as a nation. We will also take precautions of bad harvest.

“Agriculture is a veritable tools for economic recovery. It engenders better living standard and ensures food security. Agriculture will improve food security and provide jobs. Farmers are our authentic healers now and years ahead,” Buhari said.

Meanwhile, District General Manager, Tiani Alessandro, promised NAOC would continue to build sustainable projects and development to its host communities.

He said: “We will continue to build sustainability into all our activities, focusing on the development of people and reorganising the great opportunities embedded in the Green River Project.”

Also, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Managing Director, Mansur Sadiq Sambo, urged oil companies to develop the communities where they operate.

Sambo, who was represented by Ben Halliday, said: “NNPC before was in the business of oil exploration only, but we don’t want that again. We want the companies to develop the areas they are operating.”