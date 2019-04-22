Charles Nwaoguji The furniture business never runs out of fashion. People buy new furniture all the time either as first time buyers or because they can afford bigger and better designs/models. Everyday people buy furniture. New offices open across our cities and both small and big hotels are always looking for interesting and beautiful furniture. Especially in a fast-emerging economic region like Africa, the demand for furniture will continue to grow in leaps and bounds. Furniture business is yet to develop in Nigeria as it is in other developed countries. Apart from the Alaba international market where you find dealers and some other few furniture dealers here and there in Nigeria, you can hardly see any serious furniture showrooms within the cities. This means great business opportunity exists in this sector. The furniture business continues to boom as the demand for home and office accommodation grows across Nigeria. When people move into a new home, they need a bed to sleep on, wardrobes for their clothes, chairs, a dining table, sofas, kitchen cabinets and all kinds of furniture. Like households, offices also buy a lot of furniture too. Nigeria’s growing economy and its large and rapidly growing urban population are some of the reasons why the furniture business is experiencing good times on our continent. Take a walk into Bedmate’s show- room anywhere in Nigeria, you’d think the furniture there are custom made for them. There are very easy to source for. Those furniture you see there are imported from China, Taiwan, Turkey, Indonesia, and other Asian countries. Majority is from China. Tools needed to make furniture There are basically five tools needed to make fine furniture. These includes; Sandpaper (and Sander). It is essential to sand your furniture to get down to the original wood and to also create a rough surface to that

your primer and paint will stick to the wood. Sanding down your item also helps get rid of minor scratches and dings. For hard-to-remove varnish, lacquer, or multiple layers of paint, you will need a low-grit sandpaper. Sand the item until you get down to the natural wood. You will also need a higher-grit sand- paper. The higher grit sandpaper is used to remove any thin layers of varnish and paint and to use after apply- ing wood putty/filler. It is also helpful to sand with high-grit sandpaper after the first layer of primer and paints to remove any deep brush strokes or drips. Wood Putty and Putty Knife Applying wood putty and/or filler helps cover up any dents, dings, and cracks.Wood filler is also helpful if your furniture has any small chunks missing from the legs or top corners. Depending on the size of your item and whether it has a lot of dents, dings, or cracks, you may need a large amount of wood putty and/or filler. You will also need a putty knife to apply the putty to the surface of your furniture. Primer Before you paint your furniture, you must apply a primer (or use an all-in-one paint with primer) with a paintbrush. Primer helps the paint stick better to the item and ensures that your true paint color will shine through. Depending on the condition and the original color of your furniture piece, you may need to apply two to three thin coats of primer. Make sure to purchase enough primer to paint your item two or three times and a small amount to make any touch-ups later on. Paint and Brushes Depending on the type of wood your furniture is made of, select a type of paint in your desired color. Make sure you purchase enough paint for the size of your item. You will want to apply two or three thin coats. Check with store staff to be sure you’re buying the proper brushes for the project you have ahead of you. Varnish Applying a varnish to your item can help seal your paint and protect your