By Henry Uche

The Institute Of Directors (IOD) Nigeria, is set for a discourse on corporate governance and management, ethical issues, leadership/administration and other topical issues as it affects the overall wellbeing of Nigerians, in its coming investiture ceremony holding on Sunday, October 3, in Lagos.

A statement by the Director General/CEO of the Institute, Dele Alimi, revealed that the founder /CEO of Leading-Edge Consulting, Ije Jidenma, would be sworn as the 17th President/Chairman of the Governing Council of IOD.

Alimi in the statement also affirmed that the biennial event shall be hybrid and would look into “Nigeria in Challenging Times: Rethinking the Role of Governance in Leadership” as sub -theme. According to him, the theme for discourse is apt at this critical time in the history of Nigeria, assuring that experts drawn across disciplines would do justice to the subjects at the event.

“Apart from the swearing-in of the new President, the Institute shall also uses the opportunity to discuss issues of topical national importance in the area of corporate governance, ethics & leadership, management, administration at the highest level, which are the main challenge staring at us as a country.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.