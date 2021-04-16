On Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Cathedral Church of St.Faith, Awka, Anambra State, United States-based couple and medical doctors Sir Chinedu Onuorah and Lady NgoziChukwu Onuorah, were knighted into the noble orders St.Paul and Lady of Bethany by His Grace, Most Reverend Alexander C. Ibezim, Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop, Diocese of Awka.

The couple, who returned from Tennesse, United States, for the event, hail from Abagana, in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, a thanksgiving service took place at St.Paul’s Anglican Church, Abagana, officiated by Venerable Chidoka, the parish priest.

Reception for the event took place at their residence in Orofia village, Abagana, and was well attended by families, associates, friends and well-wishers.