From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Government says the Abubakar administration is doing its best to provide an enabling environment for the organised private sector to operate optimally in the state.

Governor Badaru Abubakar stated this at a stakeholders’ consultation meeting with the organised private sector held at Ahmadu Bello Hall in Dutse, the state capital.

He explained that the state was ranked second in Nigeria by the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report in 2018.

Governor Abubakar, who was represented by his Deputy, Mallam Umar Namadi, urged economic stakeholders to take advantage of the business opportunities that are available in the state.

He assured the stakeholders of the state government’s support in facilitating their investments through favourable policies, incentives as well as minimising bottlenecks for business operators in the state.

The governor also affirmed the state government’s commitment in ensuring a simplification of the investment process.

Governor Badaru hoped that the meeting will be an avenue through which InvestJigawa and the organised private sector will work hand in hand for the betterment of the state.

Earlier in her speech, the Director General, Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency, Hajiya Furera Isma Jumare, explained that the stakeholders meeting will highlight investjigawa’s mandates and services.

She said it will also remind them of recent developments that avail them the opportunities to key into interventions that will support their businesses.

Hajiya Jumare pointed out that these include the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, Nigeria Commodities Exchange, African Development Bank stable Agro-Industrial processing zones initiatives and the planned kano-Dutse-Katsina-Jibia-Maradi rail line project.

Participants commended the DG JigawaInvest for organising the one-day consultation meeting for the organised private sector in the state.