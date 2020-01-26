Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun last week met with executives of at least nine UK-based companies in a bid to pull investments into the state.

The governor, who attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 in London, had promised to represent the interests of the people of the state both at the summit and on the sidelines.

The Summit, facilitated by the UK Department of International Trade under the Investment Promotion Programme, is a platform that avails participating countries the opportunity to establish a new phase of partnerships on investments and mutually beneficial economic prosperity.

The governor had an assessment tour of the UK manufacturing and agro-processing headquarters of Alvan Blanch. Alvan Blanch specialises in the manufacturing and supply of machines used for the processing of agricultural produce and waste.

Abiodun, who said Alvan Blanch had indicated interest in investing in the state, together with his team, was received by the Managing Director of Alvan Blanch, Mr Andrew Blanch while he went in company of the Commissioners of Finance and of Commerce, Mr Dapo Okubadejo and Mrs Kikelomo Longe; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Commerce, Mrs Sola Arobieke; and Special Assistant at the Governor’s Office, Debo Adeleke.

The governor was in five other companies to meet with their executives. The different companies have multiple specialisations in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and agro-processing, investment and asset management. Others include technology, financial advisory, capital raising, private equity.

At United Green, the governor was received by Rod Bassett, Director, Agriculture and Dairy and Amin Ajami, Director, Principal Investment. United Green is a multi-interest investment company in markets including agriculture and nutrition, real estate and technology. The meeting was an opportunity for both parties to discuss the possibility of siting a state-of-the-art commercial dairy farm in Ogun State.