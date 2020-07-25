The newly established Nigerian Youth Investment will reduce youth restiveness and unemployment and provide succour and bring to the fore ideas, skills and talents enterprise of the Nigerian Youth and lead to national development.

This was the assertion of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, when a group of APC Youth Leaders paid him a thank-you-visit for the establishment of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).

Dare described the approval of NYIF by President Muhammadu Buhari as fait accompli to his staunch belief that youths are the nation’s greatest asset.

“The NYIF joins the slew of youth focused programmes already in place by the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government, as part of a national plan to combat youth unemployment and drive innovation, fuel entrepreneurship as well as support youth SMEs.”

He further affirmed: “The Nigerian Youth Fund will generate a minimum of N25billion each year in the next three years, totalling N75billion to ring fence the NYIF … The ring fenced funding will strictly cater for the investment needs of persons between the ages of 18 and 35 years old.”