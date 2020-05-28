Vice presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said adequate investment in the lives of children is a sure way of bringing national development to Nigeria.

In a statement by his media aide to mark the children day, he explained that every child is a bundle of potentials which when properly harnessed through adequate investment in education can propel the country to an enviable height of national growth and development.

“A nation that refuses to invest adequately in the training of their children and young ones will only reap violence, dearth of entrepreneurship and leadership, corruption and irresponsibility in the future. Children are the solid bedrock on which the future of every nation is built and thus must be given the best in terms of quality education, access to good health and moral support needed for their complete formation,” he said.