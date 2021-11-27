From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of House of Representatives, representing Ehime-Mbano/ Ihitte-Uboma/ Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State, Chike Okafor has said that investment in healthcare is crucial to fast tracking development at the grassroot.

Okafor stated this, in a chat with journalists, on day two of the 5th edition of his annual health outreach programme for his constituency.

The programme which is scheduled to last for four days will be executed simultaneously in nine National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) accredited hospitals, across the federal constituency.

The lawmaker noted that he has prioritized healthcare delivery in the last six years as a member of the National Assembly. According to him, he has attracted the construction of Primary Healthcare Centres(PHCs), introducing community health insurance in his constituency, as well as health outreaches, which has benefitted many of his constituents.

Okafor expressed optimism that his interventions will contribute to the investments already being made by the Imo State government as part of Gov. Hope Uzodinmma’s 3Rs policy which recognizes significant investment into the health sector as key to restoring Imo on the path of development and economic growth.

“Development has been redefined especially the last decade and half. When the United Nations speaks development, be it the MDGs or the SDGs, you see healthcare at the core of its policy.

“This is why healthcare remains at the centre of the programmes and infrastructural projects I have attracted and initiated. A healthy populace is the foundation of any kind of progress a society hopes to make, hence my focus of solving the health challenges of the people and keeping them healthy.

“This (fifth) edition of my constituency health outreach will see more people benefiting from life changing surgeries they probably couldn’t afford or don’t know how to get these surgeries done.

“We have about 10,000 beneficiaries registered for the community health insurance under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), but the class of surgeries we are offering as part of this outreach aren’t covered under community health insurance,” the lawmaker stated.

