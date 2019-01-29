The President/Chief Executive, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said that his investment in refining, petrochemicals, fertilizer and gas were largely driven by the desire to bring innovation and efficiency into all aspects of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Dangote, who made this disclosure yesterday at the ongoing Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, said the company is committed to the concept of energy efficiency and innovation in the oil and gas sector.

The business mogul, whose 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity refinery is the largest in Africa, was represented by the Group Executive Director, Government and Strategic Relations, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr Ahmed Mansur.

Addressing participants at the forum, Mansur said the theme of the conference, “Shaping the Future through Efficiency and Innovation”, was apt given Nigeria’s quest for economic transformation.

According to him, Mr Aliko Dangote is passionate about efficiency and innovation in the oil and gas sector through adding value to the hydrocarbon process.

Mansur said the company’s passion and drive is seen in the building of a project, which will become the world’s largest single train refinery on completion and therefore a boost to Nigeria’s economy.

He stated: “The refinery can meet 100 per cent of the domestic requirement of all liquid petroleum products (gasoline, diesel, kerosene and aviation jet), leaving the surplus for export.

“This high volume of PMS output from the Dangote Refinery will transform Nigeria from a petrol import-dependent country to an exporter of refined petroleum products. The refinery is designed to accommodate multiple grades of domestic and foreign crude and process these into high-quality gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuels that meet Euro V emissions specifications, plus polypropylene,” he said.

He disclosed that Dangote is also constructing the largest fertiliser plant in West Africa with capacity to produce 3 million tonnes of urea per year as part of the gigantic economic transformation project. He explained that the Dangote fertiliser complex consists of ammonia and urea plants with associated facilities and infrastructure.