From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Investment opportunities have started flowing into Gombe State as Galaxy Backbone disclosed plans to launch a 4G capacity transmission in the State in less than two weeks.

This may be seen as one of the fallouts of the just concluded maiden edition of the Gombe State Investment Summit (GOINVEST) held at the International Conference Centre, Gombe, Gombe State.

Group Head, Regional Offices for Galaxy Backbone, Abdulmalik Suleiman, told journalists shortly before the close of the three-day event that all arrangements have been concluded to commence operations in their Northeast regional office in Gombe.

According to him, “when services commence from 25th Oct 2022, Gombe will have additional 4G transmission capacity. We are also preparing metro fiber to other areas of need”.

Galaxy Backbone, a Federal Government fully owned ICT company, was among many others that participated in the maiden edition of the Gombe State Investment Summit where it showcased its products and services.

Mr. Abdulmalik also said, with Gombe State rated as number one in the ease of doing business, “we are working with the State Government to complement its efforts already achieved by having ICT facilities in such a way that technology can continue to be used to curb criminality.

“Gombe safe city is one and God’s willing, before the end of the year, we should be able to complete it”, he revealed.

He described the summit as a step in the right direction stressing that ” because of the nature of Gombe and the hospitality of the people, there is no reason why Gombe should not be an investment hub.

“What this has done, even by attendance, it has opened our eyes to a lot of possibilities that we never knew before and I see it getting better”, he emphasized.

However, he pointed out that there was a need for improvement in all spheres saying, “there should be more use of technology to aid investments. The security situation in Gombe is good but it could be better, that is why the collaboration with stakeholders, especially in the state administration, is ensuring that the safe city project is a success”.

Galaxy Backbone provides services to private and public sectors in the area of connectivity, enabling the public to have internet and data service centers among others.

The Group Head assured that the company had been intensifying sensitization to ensure that everyone in the region is along when the services commenced. “We have been sponsoring jingles on Radios and some sensitization advert on national dailies as well as attending events centers such as the GOINVEST to showcase what we have to offer to the populace,” Mr. Abdulmalik said.