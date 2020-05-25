Uche Usim, Abuja

To safeguard the Nigerian economy from further devastation as a result of the COVID-19 pestilence, the management of the Investments & Securities Tribunal (IST) on Monday hinted its intentions to resume court sittings from Wednesday 27th May, 2020.

The Acting Chairman of the Tribunal, Mr Jude Ike Udunni who made the disclosure in a statement also held a a meeting with the management staff where he said it had become imperative for the Tribunal to resume court sittings in order to meet up with its mandate as a fast track court, with the responsibility to resolve capital market disputes in a timely manner.

He, however, added that the sittings will deal only with urgent matters that will not require the testimonies of witnesses.

The Tribunal, having resumed on Monday 4th May, 2020 following the directives of the President Muhammadu Buhari requesting all Grade Levels 14 -17 Officers as well as essential workers within the Public Service to resume work, noted the National Judicial Council’s guidelines for resumption of court sittings under COVID – 19.

The Acting Chairman stated further that court sittings will be physical and not virtual. He therefore directed all relevant departments to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) are observed by staff and clients alike.

“Only lead counsels will be allowed in court so as to ensure that the Two Metres social distancing rule is strictly adhered to.

“No person(s) will be admitted to the Tribunal’s premises without a facemask and body temperature gauged. Hand sanitizers and Mechanical Hand washing machines have been placed strategically within the premises of the Tribunal.

“The Tribunal resumes sitting with a ruling in the matter between Engr. Bamidele Olaniyan against Partnership Investment Limited and 3 Others on Wednesday 27th May, 2020 at its court premises in Abuja.

“Normal operations would resume in the Tribunal as events unfold and as directed by the Federal Government”, Udunni explained.