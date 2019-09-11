Uche Usim, Abuja

The Chairman, Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST), Mr Isaiah Idoko-Akor, on Wednesday disclosed that the establishment settles up to 70 capital market/investment disputes in one year, in its efforts to ensure justice reigns, while retaining investors confidence.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), IST chapter in Abuja, Idoko-Akor said the tribunal settles disputes quicker than regular courts where cases linger for years unending.

He said decisions taken by the tribunal are equivalent to the ruling of the High Court and can only be contested at the Court of Appeal.

He said: “We’re here to help businesses and investors. Time is of the essence in our job. If investment flies, the country will be in trouble.

“We need foreign investors. We’re here to protect them. We show we’re prepared to accommodate them and ensure you can reap from your investments and timely too. If you go to an ordinary court, some cases stay up to 10 years and that makes us different. Here, in less than one year, we dispensed 60 to 70 cases. We should upgrade to Financial Services Tribunal to handle financial issues swiftly.

“We urge JUSUN to keep working for the welfare of judiciary workers. The tribunal has lots of challenges. It’ll be good to help staff and management to address those challenges. We shall take you by your words. Your word should be your bond. Justice is key. Our part, we assure JUSUN of support.”

In his remarks, Musa Jimoh, the National Treasurer of JUSUN, who represented the National President, Marwan Mustapha Adamu said the inauguration of the caretaker committee was a long-awaited development, adding that the chapel will be given a certificate of recognition and other necessary documents needed to operate optimally.

He added that the essence of unionism was not to fight the management but pursue corporate growth and improve members welfare.

He said: “We have a peculiar kind of job different from other civil servants. We are not here to fight the management. This is not a war front war but to ensure members work under good environment without denying them their entitlements”.

Delivering his inaugural speech, Sani Dawaki, JUSUN Chairman, IST Chapter described the event as historic, adding that the union was established with the aim of protecting the interest of its members irrespective of their status.

He assured that the body will not misbehave or disrespect constituted authority.

“Instead, we shall engage the management constructively towards promoting the interest and welfare of our members. Our focus is not limited to ensuring that welfare packages are paid but to general services that will be beneficial to our teeming members. Issues of staff housing, vehicle loans, career progression are also of concern and we shall pursue them to the best of our ability.

“Unionism is a free will. Staff can voluntarily join and exit at any time he or she wishes provided he or she give notice beforehand. A staff is free to join willingly and independently without any coercion, victimisation or intimidation,” he stated

