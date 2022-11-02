PwC has said that its investments in key areas drove quality and sustained outcomes for the firm, its clients and stakeholders, in spite of the disruptions during the financial year ended June 30, 2022.

Mr Dion Shango, PwC Africa Chief Executive Officer, made this known in the PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 on Tuesday in Lagos.

Shango said the company recorded a remarkable year with focus on impact, value creation, and strategy for the financial year.

He added that the report reflected how the company’s network of firms had navigated complexity, responded to change and emerging challenges and new opportunities across the African continent.

“Disruption is the new normal and as PwC Africa, we provide solutions to help manage disruption and identify new opportunities.

“Over the last year, we have focused on delivering quality services that build trust, deliver sustained outcomes and help our clients to manage change.

“The PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 describes many of the ways that we deliver transformative impact and also where we’re headed as a business,” he said.

Mr Uyi Akpata, PwC Regional Senior Partner for the West Market Area, said the company investment in several key areas to support its clients transformation journeys include value creation, international development, cyber security, technology enabled transformation and Environmental Social Governance (ESG).

“We’ve set ourselves the goal of helping our clients transform for enduring success and it is exciting and inspiring work and we’re also leading from the front by digitising our business, investing in our people, focusing on ESG, and driving business transformation.

“Digital transformation is about more than the technology; it’s also about the work environment and embracing a new way of working.

“ESG transformation is an opportunity to redefine the challenges of today’s business environment as opportunities for long-term and sustainable growth.

“At PwC Africa, we believe that internalising ESG considerations holistically will allow organisations to build trust and ensure long-term sustainability, agility, and competitiveness.

“Similarly, business transformation helps organisations like ours discover how their core business capabilities present such opportunities for growth,” he said.(NAN)