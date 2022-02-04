From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for robust investment in research and innovation to facilitate energy transition in the country.

The minister stated this at a meeting with vice chancellors of host universities of the Energy Research Centres under the purview of Energy Commission of Nigeria in Abuja, yesterday.

He inaugurated a committee to review the operational guidelines for the research centres at the event

Onu said research and innovation would help the nation transit from the use of fossil fuel to a more sustainable energy use as well as improved energy efficiency.

According to him, adequate, reliable and cost effective energy supply is extremely helpful in facilitating the socio-economic development of the country.

While lamenting that research and development outputs in the country have remained in the shelves without getting into the market, Onu said annual STI Expo, which has been taking place in the ministry, has aided the commercialisation of research outputs.

The minister added that the Presidential Executive Order 5, initiated by the ministry, has equally supported local capacity participation in procurement of science, technology and innovation components in the country.