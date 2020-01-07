Bolaji Okunola

Chief Executive Officer of AgroNigeria, Richard-Mark Mbaram, has unfolded plans, which will sharpen-the agriculture sector of the country this year.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Mbaram said all hands are on deck to take the nation’s agricultural sector to an enviable height with the intervention of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono. He explained that the minister is working on beating the record of his predecessor, Akinwumi Adesina, who led the sector from the year 2010-2015.

He added: “I’m glad sharing and interacting the outlook for the year 2020 on agro-industrialisation in Nigeria. At the Africa investment forum last year, I was able to ask Mr. Akin Adesina the former Nigeria Minister of Agriculture, he said he would institute a new revolution in Africa agriculture.”I consider Adesina to be Africa’s Minister of Agriculture. He has fashioned out means to feed Africa. Having integrated Africa, you can now sit down and ask some certain questions. Right now, we have a new kid on the block. I mean the new Minister of Agriculture, Nanono, which will help develop the growth of Agro industrialisation,” he added.

He noted: “I’m an optimist, what I have seen made me realise there is hope in the agriculture sector and from what I heard from the Ministry of Agriculture shows we are progressing in the area of agro industrialisation. We are having a reworking which I considered a primary duty. The Minister have a plan and we are going to work with it. The last four years I spent together with the Ministry has been fantastic. “The posture of the current Minister is positive towards the development of agriculture. Now we have seen a measure of growth. What am seeing is positive. Positive in terms of Infrastructure and productivity, which will engage unemployed men and women for the growth of our economy. More decision has set in under this minister. I will love everyone to support Agro industrialisation in Nigeria. Over a period of four years, I expect to see a phenomenal growth in our Agriculture,” he sated.