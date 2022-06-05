From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Managing Director of Global King Investment ltd and Diamond Estate, Osazee Edigin, yesterday, said his venturing into real estate is to nip land grabbing and cushion the effects of housing deficits in Edo State.

He said this while allocating lands to subscribers of the Diamond Estate in Evborohun community in Oredo local government area of the state.

Edigin said issue of land grabbing and sales of a parcel of land to multiple buyers has remained a teething problem for quite a long time adding that this has contributed immensely to housing deficits in the state.

He said with the move of people buying land from a registered body, guarantees its safety.

“We have actually come to open this community by putting an estate here and also encouraging our people to own their property.

“Today, we came for plot allocation to all our subscribers in Evborohun community in Oredo ward 2.

” We want to ensure that people no longer have the issue of land grabbing, the issue of community trouble, the issue of underdevelopment in the state.

” What we have done today is to create that platform for Edo people not to be worried when they buy lands from a reliable company like ours and we have come to partner with Edo people to ensure that we have a mini city here that will give them rest of mind”, he said.

For Mrs Akhimien Martha, one of the subscribers, she said she is fulfilled while calling on other Nigerians to invest in landed property noting that it is a risk worth taking.

