Ogun State government has listed tax reform, provision of infrastructure, particularly road, and adequate security, among other incentives deliberately put in place to attract investors to the state, for the forthcoming investors’ summit.

The Summit tagged ‘Iseya 2021 with the theme ‘Ogun: Becoming Africa’s Industrial and Logistics Hub’ is scheduled to hold between July 13 and 14.

Speaking at the second edition of the virtual zoom meeting and pre investment road show, the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan, restated the state’s readiness to attract and host would-be investors. Olabimtan, who also doubles as the Chairman, Technical Sub-Committe of Summit, explained that the tax harmonisation policy of the incumbent administration, construction of strategic roads, provision of vehicles and equipment to security agencies as well as other interventions, were deliberately carried out to make Ogun the attractive to investors and make it the fastest growing economy in the country. He added that the state in the last two years had espoused investment-driven policies to enhance the ease of doing business in Ogun.

He disclosed that many local and foreign investors, as well chambers of commerce and industry, have registered their intention to participate in the summit, stressing that the current administration would continue to create safe haven for investors with a view to making the state investor’ destination of choice.

