By Chinwendu Obienyi
Investors in the Nigerian capital market (NCM) have earned over N900 billion from dividend payout by companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) year-to-date (YTD).
This was even as Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria and eight others emerged as highest companies in terms of total dividends paid while Nestle, Total Energies Plc and eight others emerged the highest in terms of dividends paid per share.
Dividend payment is one of the few ways available for investors to earn a constant stream of income. It is also the main reason shareholders hold onto their shares in a company.
Therefore, it brings great satisfaction to investors when these companies declare dividends to their shareholders.
According to a document obtained from the NGX, 57 companies across 10 sectors of quoted companies on the NGX have so far paid out N1.118 trillion. The data showed that 22 companies emerged from the financial services sector, nine companies emerged from Consumer Goods and four emerged from Industrial Goods.
Furthermore, four companies emerged from the Healthcare sector, three companies each emerged from the oil and gas sector and the ICT sector, two companies each emerged from the Conglomerates, Agriculture and Construction sector while one company emerged from the Natural Resource sector.
