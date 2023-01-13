By Chukwuma Umeorah

Performance records at the end of Thursdays trading session at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) saw investors’ investment up by N174 billion as market capitalisation rose to N28.35 This indicated a N328 billion gain from N28 trillion recorded at the close of trade on Monday.

A total of 211.74 million shares with corresponding market value of N7.72 billion were exchanged in 3,462 deals. Consequently, the NGX All-Share-Index (ASI) moved up 318.98 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 52,048.85, representing a week-on-week (w/w) gain of 2.32 per cent and an overall year-to-date (YtD) gain of 1.56 per cent.

Investor’s appetite remained positive as the market recorded yet another impressive gain for the day keeping the market on three-time a bullish streak signifying steady growth.

Activities of stocks in the agricultural sector and financial services sectors were attributed to the upturn as ELLAHLAKES and LASACO recorded impressive double-digit growth.

Measured by volume, MANSARD led market activities trading 26.2 million shares valued at N52.5 million followed by GTCO which traded 19.8 million shares valued at N476.9 million.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth was positive as 35 stocks gained with nine losers.

Topping the gainers chart were ELLAHLAKES and LASACO with 10 percent each to close at N3.96 and N1.10 per share respectively. They were closely followed by INTBREW which gained 8.60 percent and closed at N5.05 per share.

Also in the positive angle was DANGSUGAR recording a 7.19 percent gain to close at N17.15 per share. SUNUASSUR made a 6.90 percent gain to close at N0.31 per share.

On the losing side, ABBEYBDS shed 10 percent and closed at N1.53 per share. CHELLARAM lost 9.76 percent losing at N1.48 per share. They were followed by FTNCOCOA which lost 3.57 percent and closed at N0.27 per share.

Likewise, NACHO lost 3.55 percent closing at N6.80 per share, followed by ROYALEX losing 2.00 percent and closed at N0.98 per share.