The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd has announced that investors of listed companies have raked in more than N732.91 billion from dividend payout Year-to-Date (YtD).

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, disclosed this in a report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

The data showed that so far, 58 companies across 10 sectors of quoted companies on the NGX have paid out N732.91 billion.

It was broken down as follows: financial services (21), consumer goods (seven), industrial goods (six), oil & gas (five), healthcare (four), services (four), ICT (three) and natural resources (two).

Others are construction/real estate (two), agriculture (two) and conglomerates (two).

According to the report, overall, Dangote Cement has made the highest dividend payout, followed by MTN, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), BUA Cement and Stanbic IBTC as top five highest dividend payment so far.

Dangote Cement, under industrial goods paid N272.64 billion dividend; MTN Nigeria Communications, under ICT paid N92.61 billion and GTCO, under financial services paid N79.46 billion.

Also BUA Cement, under industrial goods paid N69.99 billion and Stanbic IBTC Holdings, under financial services paid N46.64 billion.

It said that the financial sector has the highest number of companies paying dividend and value of dividend, with GTCO leading the pack at a payout valued at N79.46 billion. According to the report, in the consumer goods sector, Nestle leads among the seven companies with a payout of N28.12 billion while Fidson leads the healthcare sector with payout of N521.59 million.

Total Nigeria takes the lead in oil & gas at N2.06 billion and UACN leads the conglomerates with N3.45 billion.

Caverton takes the lead in services with N335.05 million while Okomu leads in the agriculture sector with N6.67 billion.

Popoola said that as part of efforts to spur activity in the market, the exchange had continued to be innovative and leverage technology to improve investors’ experience and recently, announced the release of its enhanced X-Mobile.

